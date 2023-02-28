Can Semi Trucks Legally Drive and Park in Neighborhoods in Washington State?

Is It Illegal For Semi-Trucks To Park And Drive In Washington State Neighborhoods?

As a kid, I always wanted to be a trucker. My grandfather was a trucker and I've always said if I wasn't in radio broadcasting, I'd be hitting the road.

How Long Can A Semi-Truck Stay Parked In My Neighborhood?

I recently saw a posting in the Next Door app where a person did have a valid question.

She'd asked if was legal for semi-trucks to drive and park in neighborhoods. It's a valid question and worth answering.

It was interesting that comments said to leave the truckers alone but I don't think her question was out of malice but more out of curiosity.

So what is the answer?

In general, commercial vehicles such as semi trucks are subject to regulations and restrictions on where they can drive and park in residential neighborhoods in Washington State.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), commercial vehicles with a weight rating of over 10,000 pounds are generally prohibited from operating on residential streets unless they are making a delivery or pickup, providing a service such as construction or utility work, or have a permit from the local authority.

Similarly, parking of commercial vehicles such as semi-trucks is generally restricted in residential areas.

According to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW), it is generally unlawful to park a commercial vehicle on a public street or alley in a residential area for more than 24 consecutive hours, unless it is being actively loaded or unloaded, or it is providing a service such as construction or utility work.

However, there may be some exceptions or variations to these regulations depending on the specific location and circumstances.

It is advisable to check with local authorities or law enforcement to determine the specific rules and restrictions in your area.

So there you have it, in general, semi trucks and their trailers shouldn't be parked for more than 24 hours in your neighborhood, hopefully, that answered your question.

