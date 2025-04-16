FEMA denies disaster aid to Washington for November windstorm damage

(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Washington’s request for disaster relief funding tied to November’s bomb cyclone, leaving millions in damages uncovered.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said FEMA denied the application for federal disaster relief on April 11 without an explanation for why. This funding would have assisted with an estimated $34 million in damages caused by the heavy wind storms.

A letter from FEMA Region X to the Governor’s Office simply states that “based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that supplemental federal assistance under the Stafford Act is not warranted.” No additional details were provided.

“There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them,” Ferguson said in a statement on Monday. “This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding. Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay.”

On Nov. 19, 2024, a powerful storm known as a “bomb cyclone” hit the Pacific Northwest, resulting in two deaths and over 600,000 homes without power.

A “bomb cyclone” is a weather event involving rapid intensification of a cyclone in a short period of time.

Immediately following the storm, former Gov. Jay Inslee declared a disaster in nine counties in response to the storms. The impacted counties were: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Pacific, Snohomish, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whatcom.

Ferguson later expanded the declaration to include two additional counties — Chelan and Jefferson — after the full extent of the damage became known with the estimated total of $34 million in storm damages.

Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, represents parts of Snohomish and Island Counties in the 10th Legislative District. Muzzall told The Center Square his district was largely spared the storm’s worst effects, and he’s not aware of any significant FEMA-eligible damage in the 10th District, despite Island County being included in the governor’s declaration.

Still, he supports Ferguson’s plan to appeal.

“I support the appeal. Although the storm this past November may not have created a significant need for federal assistance, our district has experienced flooding and other events for which denials could pose a serious problem,” Muzzall told The Center Square in an email.

According to Ferguson’s office, FEMA’s public assistance programs reimburse at least 75% of eligible costs related to a declared disaster.

Ferguson’s office notes the preliminary estimate of $34 million in damages is likely to increase as the state works with counties to update their information for an appeal.

Ferguson said the state will submit an appeal within 30 days.

FEMA Region X and Ferguson’s office did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.