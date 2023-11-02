The Best Temp to Set Your Thermostat for a Washington Winter is…

Prices have gone up. What will it cost to heat your home this winter?

I just received my electric bill from the City of Richland. While it wasn't astronomical, it was a little more than I anticipated. If you're like me, you hold off as long as you can before you turn on the heat.

What temperature should you set your thermostat to winter in Washington?

Well, it depends. If you have children or elderly family members, you need to keep them comfortable and warm.

According to a Tri-Cities heating and air conditioning company, the ideal temperature to set your thermostat to in winter is between 68 and 72 degrees.

At what outside temperature is it recommended to turn the heat on?

Experts say you should turn the heat on when the temperature hits 55 degrees outside. However, there are some tricks to use to stay warm before turning on the heat just yet. Dress in layers and wear cozy socks. Close off rooms that you're not using. And, seal up any cracks or gaps around windows and doors. It seems like yesterday, the A/C was running non-stop. Then, just a few days went by with the system completely turned off. Today, the HEAT is ON at my house.

What's the best temperature for sleeping?

A cooler room is recommended to get the best rest. The IDEAL room temperature setting is 65 degrees. Turning the temperature down when you sleep, will save you money on your energy bill. That will definitely help me sleep better. What about you?

