11 Hidden Swimming Holes in Washington Locals Love Most

As a kid growing up in Washington State, the best part of summer is finding a good swimming hole is part of the fun.

Discover 11 Of The Best Swimming Holes In Washington State - Worth The Drive

I grew up in Clarkston, and some of my favorite places to swim included Swallow's Nest Park and Chief Timothy State Park, and one of my all-time favorite places to swim was the Grand Ronde River, where I grew up at the Boggan's Oasis.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

So I thought I'd break down 11 of the best swimming holes that you can find in your backyard, some on the westside, some in the middle of the state, and on the border to the east - I've linked the swimming holes so they'll be easy for you to find - enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Western Washington Swimming Holes

1. Denny Creek Waterslide (near Snoqualmie Pass)

2. Dougan Falls (Washougal River, Skamania County)

3. Eagle Falls (Skykomish)

4. Green River Gorge (Black Diamond area)

5. Lake Crescent's Devil’s Punchbowl (Olympic Peninsula)

Top Spots to Swim, Splash, and Chill Across Washington State

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Central & Eastern Washington Swimming Holes

6. Palouse Falls Swimming Hole (LaCrosse, WA)

7. Umatilla Rock Pond (Sun Lakes–Dry Falls State Park)

8. Soap Lake (Soap Lake, WA)

9. Boulder Cave & Devil’s Creek (Naches area)

Columbia River & Gorge Area

10. Frenchman Coulee Pools (near Vantage)

11. Lyons Ferry State Park (Starbuck, WA)

As you can see, there are plenty of places to take a cool dip, and as it starts getting hotter and hotter, take our list with you for some amazing family adventures.

READ MORE: 7 of the Best Rivers to Float Down in Washington State

8-Must Visit Splash Pads in Tri-Cities, WA Kids Will Love Whether you live here, or are visiting, Tri-Cities is home to several of the very best splash pads in the P-N-W. Visiting a splash pad is a great way to beat the desert heat of summer. It's a good idea to check the Parks & Rec page associated with each splashpad before heading out, to make sure it's open.💦

