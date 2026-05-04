The 5 Best Late-Night Food Spots in the Tri-Cities (You’ll Thank Us Later)

If you've had a late-night craving or are coming home from the club looking to grab some grub, there are a few restaurants that open after 10 PM in the Tri-Cities.

After 10 PM and Starving? These Tri-Cities Spots Have You Covered

Sometimes you just want to sit down and not hit up the drive-thru, so these late-night restaurants are for you in the Columbia Basin.

google street view google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

Midnight Munchies? These 5 Tri-Cities Restaurants Stay Open Late

The question was asked in the Facebook group "All About The Tri-Cities," and locals jumped in with several options if you want to grab food after 10 PM in the Tri-Cities.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

READ MORE: 10 Tri-Cities Dive Bars That Serve Up Delicious Food

Here are the top five best picks according to people like you:

First, good old reliable Denny's. Denny's is like a comforting blanket and like an old friend.

Always there when you need it. Denny's has two locations. One in Kennewick and one in Richland.

Next up is Uncle Sam's Saloon on Gage in Richland. If you like sports and a good vibe, Uncle Sam's has the TVs for viewing and the good eats. They are open until 12 AM.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

I think we can top Taco Bell with two great Mexican restaurants, Taqueria el Sazon on Clearwater in Kennewick, and La Posada in Kennewick.

For some reason, after a few drinks, those tacos sure hit the spot.

Players and Sportspage are also great places to check out, and one of my personal favorites is Hops and Drops (homemade potato chips for the win!)

If you've been looking for late-night places to grab some grub in the Tri-Cities, there are a few choices for you.

Feel free to add to my choices in the comments below.