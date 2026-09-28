10 Best Places to See Fall Colors Around the Tri-Cities

My wife's favorite season is fall. She loves the colors, and she loves the cold, when she can sip a cup of coffee and enjoy the cooler temps and the pretty colors. For me, it's how many leaves I need to rake around the house.

These Are Some of the Best Places to See Fall Leaves Near Tri-Cities

If you like the fall foliage as my wife does, you don't have to travel very far to check out some beautiful spots in the Columbia Basin.

Get out your phones; here are 10 places you'll love to see the leaves fall in and near the Tri-Cities.

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Love Fall Colors? Here Are Some Great Spots Near the Tri-Cities

First, Howard Amon Park has to be on your list. Probably one of the easiest places to start.

The mature trees along the Columbia River provide a nice mix of yellow, orange, and red, especially around the riverfront trail.

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READ MORE: 6 Fall Destinations You'll Love From Chelan to the Tri-Cities

Next up is Columbia Park in Kennewick. I'm normally there walking my dogs, but it's an easy bike trip and worth checking out.

Elsewhere in the Tri-Cities, Chiawana Park and Sacagawea Heritage Trail are some great other trails and paths that don't get as much love as the two big ones.

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Next up, hit the road to Walla Walla and Wallula Gap, which are only about 40 minutes away from the Tri-Cities.

If you want to make a day of it, try these places out for some great fall foliage: Tieton River Canyon, Yakima Canyon, and if you really are ambitious, head to Leavenworth and Tumwater Canyon.

I think these 10 places will be worth exploring around the Tri-Cities. Don't forget to take some cocoa and your phone for some spectacular pictures.