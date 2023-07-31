West Nile Virus Found in Benton County-How to Protect Yourself

According to the Benton County Mosquito Control District, West Nile Virus has been detected in Tri-Cities.

What is West Nile Virus?

It's the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. Humans get West Nile from the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get infected when feeding on infected birds. The virus can cause West Nile Fever. The virus often doesn't lead to symptoms, however in rare cases can cause serious illness and death. There are NO vaccines to prevent the virus in people.

What are the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

Usually, West Nile Virus causes mild, flu-like symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop fever and other symptoms such as a headache or body aches. Most people infected with WNV don't feel sick at all.

How can you protect yourself from West Nile Virus?

You can reduce the risk of contacting West Nile Virus by wearing long sleeved shirts and pants to prevent mosquito bites. Use insect repellent and reapply as directed. Cover baby strollers and carriers with mosquito netting.

Control mosquitoes inside and outside (Courtesy of the CDC)

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Use air conditioning, if available.

Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water.

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.

Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors.

You can learn more at mosquitocontrol.org.

