Sheriff’s Office Warns WA Residents Not to Fall for Latest Scam

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you about another scam in the area.

Scammers are getting better at their craft. According to a post on social media, residents have reported receiving calls from scammers identifying themselves as Border Patrol. They advise the resident that a package in their name containing drugs has gone through the border. The scammers threaten arrest if money isn't sent to them.

No law enforcement agency would call a resident for payment. It's not done.

Don't Fall for it. If you don't recognize a number on your phone, be aware. And remember, NEVER give out personal information to anyone you don't know.

If you receive a phone call from Border Patrol, report it to your local law enforcement office. It's a scam.

