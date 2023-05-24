Grab a Tube! 7 Amazing Rivers to Float in Washington State

Beat the Heat: 7 Incredible Rivers to Float This Summer in Washington

As a poor kid growing up in Washington State, one of the places you could go for cheap was the river.

I grew up in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley, where we had the Snake River right at our back door.

Here Are Our Top Seven Picks For River Floating In Washington State

We are also lucky here in the Tri-Cities to have both the Snake and Yakima, along with the Columbia River, as places you can go float, but I thought it would be fun to pick out seven other places in Washington State that are known to have some lazy rivers for a good float day.

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Here are seven other fun and lazy rivers worth floating down and checking out during summer.

7 Fun and Lazy Rivers To Float Down in Washington State Are you looking for the perfect summer activity? Check out these seven lazy rivers in Washington state, perfect for a leisurely float trip. Grab your tube and get ready to explore Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see from the list, I think we put together a list of rivers that you might not be familiar with, so if you are road-tripping this summer, these rivers would make for some fun places to check out.

If you have a great place to float, let us know in the comments below.