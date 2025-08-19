(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have not indicated any intention of revising their immigration policies despite the Trump administration’s letters demanding they do so by Tuesday.

On Aug. 13, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell received letters from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who identified the state and city as jurisdictions that engage in sanctuary policies that thwart federal immigration enforcement.

“This ends now. By Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, please submit a response to this letter that confirms your commitment to complying with federal law,” Bondi wrote in the letter.

Bondi’s letter is the result of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, directing the U.S. Justice Department to publish a list of states and local jurisdictions obstructing federal immigration laws.

Both Seattle and Washington have policies in place that limit collaboration with federal immigration enforcement. This includes the Keep Washington Working Act, which limits cooperation between Washington state and local agencies and federal immigration enforcement.

Seattle and Washington do not intend to adhere to Bondi’s demands. Harrell said the city remains committed to its values of being welcoming for all and will defend its residents even if it needs to go to court to do so. The city’s sanctuary status dates back to when it established its “don’t ask policy” in 2003, which barred Seattle employees from inquiring about someone’s immigration status.

“Once again, the Trump Administration continues to target ‘sanctuary cities’ and perpetuate a narrative about our communities and laws that are furthest from the truth,” Harrell said in a statement shared with The Center Square. “We have received and are reviewing the latest letter from Attorney General Bondi and strongly disagree with its assertions.”

Ferguson posted Bondi’s letter on social media, adding that the state has “no intention of changing our values” despite the letter’s demand. However, the state can’t prevent the federal government from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Ferguson plans to share a more detailed response to Bondi’s letter on Tuesday – the date Bondi demanded sanctuary jurisdictions identify initiatives and laws they intend to eliminate to comply with federal immigration enforcement.