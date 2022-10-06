They say some are beneficial and many are pests.

I'm grateful never to have encountered a stink bug. Did you know there are over 200 species of stink bugs in the United States? 51 are found in Washington.

Get our free mobile app

According to Washington State University:

The brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys Stål) is an invasive pest from Asia, whose native range is China, Korea, and Japan. It was first found in the US in Pennsylvania in the mid-1990s, and in the Pacific Northwest (Portland) in about 2004. Washington populations were first established in Vancouver (across the Columbia River from Portland), and have since spread north along the I-5 corridor. To date, the brown marmorated stink bug has been recorded in 21 counties in Washington, with the majority of finds occurring in western Washington, along the Columbia River east to Walla Walla, and in Yakima.

There are 5 things you can do to keep your home free of stink bugs.

Secure your home from allowing the stink bugs to enter.

Canva Canva loading...

Inspect the outside of your home for easy access spots. Seal any cracks or holes with silicone or silicone-latex caulk. Also, repair and replace damaged screens.

Turn off the lights.

Canva Canva loading...

Keep outdoor lighting to a minimum since stink bugs are attracted to lights. Turn off your porch lights and pull down window blinds.

Reduce sights of moisture.

Canva Canva loading...

Check for any leaky pipes in the area or clogged drains. Eliminate any areas of standing water.

Get rid of stink bug food sources.

Store food in airtight containers. Dispose of garbage on a regular basis. Wipe down counters and sweep floors. Stink bugs are attracted to food crumbs and soda or sugary spills.

Landscape your property.

Keep branches and shrubs well maintained and trimmed. Keep firewood 20 feet away from your house and five inches off the ground.

When encountering a stink bug, resist the urge to squish it. This is how they got their name. When the bug is crushed, they release a stinky odor.

Canva Canva loading...

If the pests have invaded your home, vacuum and empty it immediately.

Watch more about tink bugs from SciShow below.



Richland's 6 Bedroom, 6 Bath Home Comes With Pool, Sauna, & Theatre. Find out why Richland's most affluent home is worth a hot million or two. The home at 1882 Brantingham Rd features 4 fireplaces, a billiard room, exercise room, and more to entertain by.

Astonishing Richland Mansion Features Movie Theatre, Dual master Suites, & More Take a peek inside this lavish home with 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, dual master suites, 2 kitchens, a fully furnished gym, a movie theatre with stadium seating, & more. The lavish landscaping and fantastic view of the mountains will have you hooked.