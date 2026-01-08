4 Beautiful Winter Lakes You’ll Want to Visit in Washington State

If you are looking for a great winter road trip, you might not normally think about lakes, but there are a few in Washington State that are worth checking out during the chilly months of the year.

4 Winter Lakes in Washington That Feel Like a Hidden Escape

Wallowa Lake in Oregon will always be my favorite because it takes me back to my childhood with my wonderful foster parents. However, the lakes featured in this article are located in the Evergreen State.

I also felt that the lakes have to be easy to get to as well, so you're not getting stuck in the snow.

Here are my four best picks in no particular order:

Lake Wenatchee is a stunning glacier-fed lake near Leavenworth with amazing mountain views. In winter, the area becomes great for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and winter photography around the shoreline and trails, according to the Washington State Trails Association website.

Next up on my list is Pearrygin Lake, in the North Cascades / Winthrop area. Another amazing lake during the winter that offers gorgeous views, lakeside scenery, and snowshoeing or fat-biking on park trails

As always, Lake Chelan has to make our list since it's closer to Tri-Cities and possibly the best-known lake near the Columbia Basin. Great for winter drives and photos with snow-clad hills.

Our final lake worth road tripping to in the winter is Lake Quinault, which is on the Olympic Peninsula. It's a long drive, but it's worth it. This one is deep in the rainforest, but the trails around the lake are pleasant even in cool, damp weather

So, four lakes that are worth checking out in winter are pretty spectacular here in Washington.

Why not pack a bag and get going?