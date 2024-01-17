Watershed at the Gorge Announces Artist Lineup for 2024

What Is The Watershed Lineup For 2024 At The Gorge At George In Washington State?

Watershed, the renowned music festival, is set to make a splash in its 12th year at the breathtaking venue, The Gorge at George

attachment-ROCK_hardy_promo_credit Tanner Gallagher loading...

Here Is The Complete Lineup For The Watershed Music Festival For 2024

Watershed Music Festival returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre this August 2, 3, 4. Passes go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 am at WatershedFest.com!

As anticipation builds for this highly anticipated event, here are the key highlights and updates that festival-goers can look forward to in 2024.

1. Layaway Plans for Financial Flexibility In a groundbreaking move, Watershed introduces layaway plans for 2024, allowing fans to split the cost of their orders into four manageable payments. For a limited time, early birds can secure their spot with a mere $24 down payment for '24, with this exclusive offer expiring on February 22.

2. Double the Stages, Double the Excitement This year, Watershed promises an even more dynamic experience with the introduction of a second stage – the Next From Nashville Stage.

3. Pass Options Tailored to Your Preferences Watershed offers a variety of passes to cater to diverse preferences. Options include the classic 3-day General Admission pass, the newly introduced General Admission Plus pass, as well as VIP Club passes with both standing room and reserved seat options – all available while supplies last.

4. Campsite Upgrades in Big Rig Camping Returning by popular demand from 2023, Watershed brings back electric hookup campsites in Big Rig Camping. With 30-amp and 50-amp options available, these campsites offer a comfortable and convenient retreat amidst the festival's lively atmosphere. Supplies are limited, so early reservations are recommended.

5. Headlining Acts Making Waves Excitement reaches new heights as Old Dominion and HARDY take center stage, headlining Watershed for the first time. Their performances promise to be unforgettable, adding to the festival's rich history of hosting top-tier acts.

6. Watershed: The Gorge's Grandest Event A fun fact worth noting is that Watershed holds the prestigious title of being the largest event hosted at The Gorge. This testament to the festival's popularity underscores its significance in the music and entertainment landscape.

attachment-2023 PR Shot, Eric Ryan Anderson loading...

The lineup for 2024:

Old Dominion

Luke Bryan

HARDY

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Koe Wetzel

Terri Clark

Dylan Scott

The Cadillac Three

Brian Kelley

Maddie & Tae

Pecos & The Rooftops

Zach Top

Ashland Craft

Josh Ross

Jake Worthington

Greylan James

Kassi Ashton

Meg Mcree

Aidan Canfield

Graham Barham

Austin Williams

Annie Bosko

Jade Eagleson

Matt Schuster

Sadie Bass

Meghan Patrick

Mae Estes

Madeline Merlo

Zandi Holup

Dee Jay Silver

attachment-LEAD_MasonAllen_3a.R loading...

It's going to be another exciting Watershed Music Festival, get more details here and here.