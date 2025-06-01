Security cameras at a Kentucky airport captured the moment when a devastating tornado knocked out the power and lit up the night.

This tornado was on the ground for almost 90 minutes and covered nearly 60 miles, with a maximum width of 1700 yards.

At 11:47 PM on May 16, 2025, the security camera at the London-Corbin Airport in London, Kentucky captured the moment when a large and damaging tornado passed by. The EF-4 twister was illuminated by lightning and power flashes, until it knocked out the power at the airport.

How strong was the EF-4 tornado that impacted London, Kentucky?

There were a large number of tornadoes spawned by the severe weather outbreak of May 15 and 16, and the London twister was near the end of it. This tornado was on the ground for almost 90 minutes and covered nearly 60 miles, with a maximum width of 1700 yards. Many homes in a subdivision near London, Kentucky were swept off their foundations by winds reaching 170 mph. Unfortunately, there are also 19 deaths attributed to this tornado according to Wikipedia.

The severe storm forecast for May 16 outlined the areas that were affected by damaging tornadoes quite well. The tornado which impacted St. Louis, the EF-4 tornado which destroyed many homes in Marion, Illinois and the London, Kentucky tornado were all part of the same storm system. This London twister was the most deadly tornado in Eastern Kentucky history and did over $350 million in damage.

Damage at the London-Corbin airport included a plane, a helicopter and several hangers. Additional damage occurred east of the airport to a park, golf course and fairground before the tornado suddenly dissipated.