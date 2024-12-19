WSU’s Weybright Recognized For Work With Young People

Washington State University's Elizabeth Weybright, a was recently recognized nationally for her efforts to promote adolescent health. An associate professor and adolescent Extension specialist in Washington State University’s Department of Human Development, Weybright was one of two public university scholars to be honored with the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities‘ 2024 Board on Health and Human Sciences Award. The award is given to faculty members who exhibit exceptional creativity and scholarship in their outreach, Extension, and public service work.

Weybright was recognized November 10th at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida, that also showcased teaching, research, and Extension awardees from APLU’s Food Systems Leadership Institute and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was singled out for her research on youth substance use and firearm injury prevention.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” Weybright said. “I feel really fortunate to work alongside amazing colleagues in Extension and to see our research impacting communities.”

Also a 2022 winner of the CAHNRS Faculty Excellence in Extension Award, Weybright has made a positive impact on WSU, Extension, and health efforts throughout the state. Envisioning an expanded WSU Extension role in the delivery of health services, she contributes to the organization’s visibility across WSU, Washington state, and nationally, most recently through her co-authored book, “Health Extension: Community-Based Healthcare and the Future of Cooperative Extension.”

“Elizabeth’s collaborative, innovative, and forward-looking approaches have not only advanced Extension but also made a profound impact within Washington state and beyond,” commented Vicki McCracken, associate dean and director of WSU Extension.

Part of APLU, the Board on Health and Human Sciences is a national advocacy organization of public research universities and land-grant institutions and an association of higher education administrators leading public research, outreach, and teaching programs across the country.

