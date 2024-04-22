WSDA Visits Neighborhoods For Japanese Beetle Treatment Consent

To ensure maximum treatment for the invasive Japanese beetle, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is sending employees out to visit affected communities.

Japanese beetle treatment plan requires consent

The WSDA is sending out its employees to areas it is looking to treat for the Japanese beetle - including Grandview, Sunnyside, Mabton, Wapato, and Pasco.

The staff have already been at recent community events in the past week. They are also making visits to community hot spots and residential neighborhoods. Treatment consent forms are being left at the door when no one is present to hand one to.

Treatments are free to property owners, but the owner or resident of the property must give permission for the treatment. Treatment usually only takes a few minutes for the average home.

Thousands of residents have received or consented to treatments for the Japanese beetle, but many properties still have not given consent for treatment. The WSDA warns that "each property that remains untreated can become a haven for the beetles to reproduce – prolonging the time and resources needed to eradicate the beetle population."

Japanese beetle quarantine map in central WA Washington State Department of Agriculture loading...

Are you in the affected areas?

If you are in the treatment area and haven't yet given consent, you can do so through May. Information is available on the WSDA website to identify properties in the treatment area as well as consent forms that may be submitted online or mailed in. You can also email pest@agr.wa.gov or call 1-800-443-6684 with questions.

