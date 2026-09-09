Washington’s fall hunting seasons are getting underway, and state wildlife officials are reminding hunters to check the rules before heading into the field.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2026 Hunting Prospects are now available, offering information on game activity, harvest trends and conditions across the state’s 17 wildlife management districts. Hunters should be aware that wildfire closures could affect access to some hunting areas.

Photo: Scott Bauer Photo: Scott Bauer

As of this year, feeding deer, elk, and moose, or other wildlife that may cause these species to congregate, is illegal in Washington. Feeding wildlife congregates animals, potentially spreading diseases like chronic wasting disease. More information about new rule prohibiting wildlife feeding is available on Department's Website.

There are also new chronic wasting disease requirements. Deer, elk and moose hunters in Eastern Washington’s 100-series game management units must submit a sample from their harvest for CWD testing. Visit the WDFW's CWD webpage for more information.

Black bear hunters in certain units must pass a bear identification test, and successful bear hunters must submit a premolar tooth by December 1st. Visit the Department's Black Bear Webpage for more information and details.

Youth pheasant hunting is September 12th-13th, with youth waterfowl hunts September twenty-sixth in Western Washington and October third in Eastern Washington.

Click Here to check out the 2026 Hunting Prospects.

By the way, National Hunting and Fishing Day is later this month. WDFW is asking you to join them for free National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations in Waitsburg on September 19th and in Wenatchee October 3rd. WDFW said these events offer family-friendly opportunities to enjoy outdoor sports, participate in hunter education, and learn more about how hunters and anglers contribute to conservation. Click Here to learn more.

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