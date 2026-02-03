The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District announced Monday it will begin filling the Potholes Canal on March 2nd.

Deliveries from the Potholes Canal are expected to begin March 17th to the Mattawa area, the Potholes Canal service area of Franklin County, and Blocks 2 and 3. Deliveries to Block 18 and other lands served from the East Low Canal system will begin as water becomes available from East Columbia Basin Irrigation District.

Irrigation deliveries will be dependent on demand in the individual lateral systems.

SCBID added in locations where pumping plants are required for irrigation deliveries, startup dates will depend on adequate orders to start the pumping plants. Landowners will need to contact their Watermaster office for specific delivery dates and water availability.

