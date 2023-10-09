Washington Opens Food System Grant Applications

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is offering more than $6 million in grants to support local food supply chains and market access for farms, ranches, food processors, and food distributors. The grants are designed to expand and strengthen collaboration across linkages in the regional food supply chain.

Applications are now open for the WSDA Local Food System Infrastructure grants and are due November 15, 2023.

The Washington State Legislature approved on-going state funding to provide local food system infrastructure and market access grants and one-time Federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funds for meat processing capacity grants and technical assistance.

“Investments that strengthen linkages along the regional food supply chain create new economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers, and food businesses.” Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said. “Expanding local market access with improvements in the regional food supply chain allows small and mid-sized farms, ranches, and food businesses to retain more of the value chain dollar.”

The grant is available to farmers, ranchers, food businesses, or non-profit/tribal/government organizations that aggregate, process, manufacture, transport, store, or sell foods within that have been grown, caught, or raised in Washington state for Washington consumers.

Grant amounts range from $10,000 to $500,000. Grants awards will be based on the proposed project’s alignment with the purpose of the grant and achievability within the grant period. Grant funds can be used for planning, equipment, and facilities that support on-farm post-harvest handling, aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, distribution, and sale of locally and regionally produced food products.

For complete details on the grant guidelines and to apply, visit agr.wa.gov/grants or email localfoodinfrastructure@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious food is effectively produced and distributed throughout Washington.

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture