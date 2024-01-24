The Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, an annual convention and show celebrating outdoors activities, is returning to Pasco, WA this week, from January 26 to January 28, 2024 at the HAPO Center.

Starring: The Border Collie Performing Team

Sponsored by Legends Casino and Hotel, the Border Collie Performing Team - an international sensation of rescued dogs that showcase their agility, intelligence, and skill - will perform several times during the Sportsman Show. Look forward to one of the two shows on Friday and Sunday, or three shows on Saturday.

The Sportsmen's Show Marketplace

Being held in the HAPO Center's Atrium, this area is designated for buying, selling, and trading outdoor gear with other attendees. Pre-registration is required, and there is a $20 cost per table. For more information, contact Bev at 509-952-1014 or email at Bev@ShuylerProductions.com.

Hourly presentations on fishing and hunting

Yakima Bait Company is sponsoring many talks held in the Seminar room from fishing and hunting experts. Speakers include:

Fishing expert, Rob Phillips covering Eastern Washington trout and kokanee

Walleye fishing expert, Jaime Rodriguez of JRod Angling covering several topics on walleye fishing

Jerry Reyes and the Flat Out Fishing Team presenting fishing for salmon and steelhead on the Hanford Reach, and the summer Chinook and sockeye fishing close to the Tri-Cities

Bass experts, Shannon Johnston and Bryan Chapman sharing their latest bass fishing techniques

Popular fishing guide, Jacob Munden covering successful tips for spring Chinook.

Champion waterfowl caller and hunting guide, Abel Cortina covering his successful waterfowl set-ups and calling tips

Dog expert, Steve Sprague covering how to train your dog with electric collar training techniques

Other outdoors activities available

Attendees can also visit the Fly-Tying Theatre to learn more about how to tie a fly for fly fishing; vehicle showcases; a 24 foot climbing wall; an axe throwing trailer from AXE KPR; a Balloon Shoot from Colyak Bowhunters; the Crosman Air Rifle Range; trout fishing at Lunker Lake; and the Tour of NW Big Game Animals. Several kid activities will be available throughout the show.

Admission Details

General admission is $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted free all three days of the show. Friday is Seniors’ Day when everyone 60 and older get into the show for $7.00 and Sunday is Kids’ Day, where all kids ages 6-12 are admitted for $6.00. Tickets can also be purchased online using Brown Paper Tickets at Hapocenter.com or Tri-CitiesSportsmenShow.com. There is also a military discount of $1.00 off any admission any day with military ID (not available through online ticket sales). Special door prizes will also be available on all three days.

The show is being held at the HAPO Center in Pasco, WA (6600 Burden Blvd). Show hours are Friday 12-7; Saturday 10-6; and Sunday 10-4.

