Trade Deals With Japan, Indonesia Announced; NW Farmers Poised To Benefit

The past couple of days have been busy on the trade front.

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. and Japan reached a deal in which the U.S. reduces its reciprocal tariff rate in exchange for increased market access for rice and other agricultural products.

Photo: Truth Social Photo: Truth Social loading...

"We just completed a massive trade deal with Japan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Japan will open its country to trade on items like cars, trucks, rice, and other agricultural products.”

The President also said Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S. “at my discretion.” He added that the U.S. would receive 90 percent of any profits, although he didn’t provide further details.

The White House didn’t respond to requests for comment, and neither did the Japanese embassy. Agriculture.com says Japan has previously stressed that its government would not sacrifice the country’s agricultural sector to secure a deal with the U.S. Trump had initially threatened Japan with a 24% tariff in April.

In addition, a trade framework has been agreed on between the U.S. and the Republic of Indonesia for negotiating an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade). The proposed trade deal is reportedly expected to directly benefit U.S. wheat farmers through the removal of Indonesian tariffs on 99% of U.S. products, a reduction in non-tariff barriers, and new purchase commitments for U.S. ag products.

The White House said In the coming weeks, the United States and Indonesia will negotiate and finalize the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, prepare the Agreement for signature, and undertake domestic formalities in advance of the Agreement entering into force.

“We are excited and grateful for this wide-reaching government commitment that includes the agreement signed earlier this month between Indonesian flour millers and the U.S. wheat industry,” said USW president Mike Spier. Ryan LeGrand, president of the U.S. Grains Council, says his group commends the administration on the historic trade deal with Indonesia. “It will enhance trade between both countries and places a zero tariff on the products that the Council represents,” LeGrand said. “In 2023-2024, Indonesia was the fourth-largest importer of DDGS with solubles.”

