September Wheat Production Forecast Unchanged

The USDA’s 2022-2023 September wheat production forecast is unchanged from August at 1.783 billion bushels. 2022-2023 wheat exports are also unchanged from the previous month at 825 million bushels, and there are no by-class changes. U.S. wheat exports for June and July 2022 reached a total of 117 million bushels, down 23% from the same time last year. September U.S. wheat imports are unchanged at 110 million bushels, up from 95 million in 2021-2022. America’s wheat imports for June and July totaled 23 million bushels, up 50% from the same period in 2021. The 2022-2023 season-average farm price is projected at $9 a bushel, down 25 cents from the previous month. However, it would still be a record.

Wheat futures markets remain volatile on a daily basis, underscored by uncertainty regarding the continuity of shipments from the Black Sea region. Recent data says prices may be lower in the coming months.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com