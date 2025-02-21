Schoesler: HB 1921 Is A War On Rural Washington

Last week, Tacoma Representative Jake Fey, chair of the House Transportation Committee, introduced legislation establishing a Road Usage Charge in Washington. Fey said an RUC is a "fair and sustainable way" to fund Washington’s transportation system as gas tax revenue declines. He added with gas tax revenue expected to decline by more than 70% between now and 2050, road maintenance will be significantly underfunded.

Ritzville Republican Mark Schoesler said while House Bill 1921 might sound good in principle, it’s really a war on rural Washington.

“None of this money is protected by the 18th Amendment to be used only for roads and bridges, so it can be spent anywhere, not the constitutional protection," Schoesler said. "If you think for one minute the gas tax will go away when you go to this system, even a phase in, dream again. The gas tax is fully bonded to the max. You cannot get rid of the income source for bonds.”

Schoesler added Washingtonians need to look at the practical aspects as well. He questioned if drivers want the state to know where they are going, when they are going and how often.

“We've had people come up with better. Let's devote a portion of the sales tax on vehicles back to our roads. Let's look at, could we put tires as part of it. I think that everyone should pay their share, whether they choose an EV, a hybrid, a standard four door gas powered sedan or a big truck. They pay their fair share, that’s only right. But this is an unprotected war on rural Washington and your privacy.”

Under HB 1921, Washington would gradually transition to a road usage charge system over the next ten years, starting with passenger vehicles under 10,000 pounds:

Phase 1 (2027-2029): Voluntary for EV and hybrid drivers (registration fees waived)

Phase 2 (2029-2031): Mandatory for EVs/hybrids; voluntary for fuel-efficient gas vehicles (20+ mpg)

Phase 3 (2031-2035): Mandatory for all gas vehicles with 20+ mpg. Beginning July 2031 – 2035, fuel-efficient car will be phased in from most to least fuel-efficient

Rate: 2.6 cents per mile (adjusted periodically to match gas tax revenue)

Annual Odometer Reporting: Self-reporting required starting in 2026; GPS tracking is optional

Gas Tax Credit: Drivers pay either RUC or gas tax, not both—gas tax already paid will be credited

Standard Mileage Deduction: All vehicles will receive a standard deduction of 200 miles each year off of their road charges

Click Here to follow the progress of HB 1921.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com