Sandison: Not Enough Is Being Done To Expand Trade

Trade is always on the mind of Northwest Ag leaders, since the region is so dependent on overseas buyers. But more and more, the American farming community as a whole is talking about trade, and what’s being done to open up new markets, or expand existing ones. Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said right now, not enough is being done to promote trade, adding a new free trade agreement has not been signed in over four years. Sandison said by not being proactive, American buyers have lost several markets that were once stable and reliable.

"Once you lose a market, the buyers in that market go to somebody else for their product. So, it isn't like they're waiting for you to come back on-line, they've already made other arrangements. So, it's not an overnight recovery in terms of getting a market back like India. So, we need to look at other opportunities and given the uncertainties around China, and that's another major that's our third biggest buyer of Washington state Ag products, we need to find other places to trade.”

Many in the farming community are also concerned what the trade picture may look like in the months and years ahead, if President-elect Trump holds true to his promise to use tariffs against China, Mexico, Canada and others.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com