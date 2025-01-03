Meet DC…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

DC is our TCAS Pet of the Week. This wonderful girl is a 2-year and 5-month-old gray and white Pitbull mix, weighing just over 60 pounds. She's a medium-sized dog with a personality that's bound to win anyone over.

DC's story is one of resilience, and hopefully by sharing her story, she’ll find the forever home she truly deserves. She arrived at the shelter with her companion AC (who was adopted back in October) after being abandoned and left tied to a fence on shelter grounds last in July of 2024. Unfortunately, Animal Control has not been able to determine who left them behind.

Despite this, DC remains a loving and gentle soul, quietly waiting for someone to take her home. When you meet DC, you’ll see a dog who has been overlooked time and time again, but has never lost her sweetness. While she’s often found lying on her raised bed with those big, sad eyes, it doesn’t take long for her to shine.

She's a playful girl who loves toys, and during her photo session, she spent the entire time happily carrying around her stuffed animal. It’s clear that toys are her joy! DC is also a huge fan of car rides – she hops right in and settles down, enjoying the ride with contentment.

Despite the noise and chaos of the shelter, DC remains calm and quiet. You might be surprised to learn that no one at the Shelter remembers hearing her bark once! She’s one of the most serene dogs at the Animal Shelter, and yet, she remains one of the most overlooked.

DC is a social girl who gets along with other dogs, especially since she arrived at the shelter with AC. While we haven’t had the opportunity to test her with cats, it seems that DC may not be the best fit for a home with a feline friend. She would be happiest in a home where she can be the only pet, or in a home with another dog who can match her mellow energy.

What DC truly wants in life is simple – a family who will love and care for her. She’s a dog who is ready to follow her humans wherever they go. Whether it’s going for long walks or simply being a companion during downtime, DC will be your loyal friend.

She needs someone who will be patient with her, offer her a safe and quiet environment, and in return, she’ll give you nothing less than unconditional love. DC has so much love to give, and she simply deserves the chance to give it to the right family.

DC is up to date on all her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, and her adoption fee is only $50. With the right person or family, she will be a forever companion. Everyone at the Shelter who has cared for DC are hopeful being Pet of the Week will help her find her forever humans – those people who will give her the second chance she truly deserves.