Coyote Attempts to Abduct A Child in Washington

Incident on Tuesday Evening

A horrifying incident took place in the Maplewood Heights neighborhood of Renton, Washington, in the evening time on Tuesday due to a coyote attack on a 5-year-old boy. The incident occurred around 6 p.m., in which the animal bit the child in the upper body and tried to drag him into a nearby greenbelt area.

Fortunately, the mother acted just in time and ran at the coyote. The interference was bold enough, and the coyote ran away, dropping the child from its clutches and saving him from what could have been much worse. The boy sustained injuries, but he was not in critical condition, the police said. He was treated at the nearest hospital and released later in the evening.

Coyotes in the Neighborhood

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has since confirmed that there have been increasing sightings of coyotes in the area over the past few weeks. The call brought out wildlife officers who were not able to capture or euthanize the coyote as it escaped into a nearby forested area.

A similar Attack Occurred in Seattle

This is the second such attack to happen in as many months in Seattle, where a woman was bitten by a coyote trying to protect her dog. However, the WDFW authorities said these incidents do not prove an uptick in coyote attacks throughout western Washington.

Conclusion

The authorities assure residents that coyote attacks are still pretty rare. People have been warned to continue to be on the lookout for any coyote sightings and to call in local wildlife with any information.