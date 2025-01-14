Reeves Named Chair Of Washington House Ag Committee

Washington Democrats announced Monday the Representative that will chair the House Agriculture & Natural resources Committee for the 2025-2026 session. Federal Way’s Kristine Reeves was tapped by the House Democratic Caucus, noting the appointment underscores Representative Reeves’ dedication to addressing the critical issues facing Washington’s agricultural and natural resource sectors.

“I am deeply honored to have the confidence of my colleagues as we work together to steward our state’s agricultural legacy and protect our natural resources for future generations,” said Reeves. “Washington’s farms, forests, fisheries, and rural communities are at the heart of what makes our state unique. I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities in these vital sectors.”

Reeves was born and raised in Moses Lake, and attended Washington State University. and had a previous role at the Department of Natural Resources. Her professional background includes serving as U.S. Senator Patty Murray’s Kitsap, Olympic, and South Puget Sound District Director, where she developed a proven track record of fostering bipartisan solutions and prioritizing sustainable growth.

House Democratic Caucus leadership noted with her deep personal roots in Eastern Washington, extensive experience in economic development, and role at DNR, Reeves is well-equipped to guide the committee in addressing pressing issues such as natural resource preservation, climate resilience, water management, workforce and rural development, and equitable access to agricultural opportunities.

The Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that support Washington’s $81 billion agricultural economy and manage the state’s natural resources.

