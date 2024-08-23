Oregon State Fair Starts Friday

Arts and crafts, food, farm animals, and carnival rides are all available at this year’s Oregon State Fair, which begins Friday in Salem. The fair’s Drew Marine said there’s a new Bounce ‘n Battle Fun Zone in the Playground area.

“It’s great for all ages, it’s not just kids. There are bouncy houses for kids - they can let out a lot of energy there after maybe they have some cotton candy and ice cream, or something. But also, another feature of it is basketball games, inflatable ax throwing, which could be harder than real ax throwing."

One unique aspect of this year’s fair, one competitor crocheted the State Fair mascot “Sunny the Sunflower.”

"The full getup, overalls and all, has a pair of sunglasses on. It’s very cute," Marine said. "And then, there’s another entry into the fiber arts competition, where someone made a replica of their daughter’s dog made out of wire and felted wool. It looks exactly like a real dog.”

For those of you that are night owls, Craig Morgan opens the State Fair concert series Friday night. And at 10 o’clock each evening, 300 drones will take to the skies above the Fairgrounds, offering up a unique choreographed drone show.

Learn more about this year’s fair by visiting the Oregon State Fair Website. The theme of this year’s Fair is: “Sunny Days are Here Again.”

