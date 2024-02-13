Go Fishing for Free in Oregon This Weekend, Feb. 17-18
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is reminding everyone that this Presidents' Day Weekend, February 17 and February 18, fishing will be free.
No licenses required
Fish, clam, and crab for free in Oregon without any fishing or shellfish licenses or tags. This includes areas that normally require a Combined Angling Tag, Columbia River Basin Endorsement, Two-Rod Validation, or Rogue-South Coast Steelhead Validation/Tag.
Both Oregon residents and visitors can take advantage of this free weekend.
Fishing regulations still apply
Closures, bag limits, and size restrictions still apply when fishing on the free weekend. Make sure to check the 2024 Oregon Fishing Regulations and the Recreational Fishing Report for specific details on your destination.
ODFW notes that fishing may be good for winter steelhead, along with trout in Willamette Valley and the mid-coast area.
Crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast. Razor clamming is closed from Cape Blanco to the California border due to high levels of marine biotoxin domoic acid.
Check these beginner guides to get started
Remember to go prepared for the weather conditions in your area, and to bring a friend for safety around open waters.
