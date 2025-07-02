Rural Oregon Airports Awarded Federal Grants

Six rural airports across Oregon are slated to share federal dollars to make a variety of infrastructure improvements. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and representatives Val Hoyle and Janelle Bynum, announced $9.7 million combined in federal grants to improve taxiways, fencing, aircraft storage and more at those six airports.

Redmond’s Roberts Field will get the largest award, at more than $8 million; airports in Creswell, Mulino, Roseburg, Ashland and Condon will split the rest.

This Is Good News For Oregon Business, Rural Communities

“Rural airports are a vital lifeline to communities that depend on them for economic growth and emergency services,” Wyden said. “I applaud these federal investments that will help strengthen infrastructure in these communities, and I will continue to fight for more resources to support rural airports across Oregon.”

“Oregon’s regional airports serve as vital hubs for our communities and economies – supporting local businesses, connecting travelers to world-class recreational opportunities, and providing essential lifelines during natural disasters,” Merkley said. “This federal funding will allow several Oregon regional airports to make critical infrastructure improvements that will benefit our communities and economy. I’ll fight to protect the efficiency and safety of Oregon’s airports and the folks who rely on them for business, travel, and so much more.”

“I’m glad to see this critical funding coming to our rural airports in Roseburg and Creswell," Hoyle noted. "These investments are about more than just runways—they’re about jobs, emergency response, small business growth, and making sure rural Oregon stays connected. I’ll keep fighting to make sure communities like ours aren’t left behind.”

"Rural airports are a critical part of keeping our communities connected and making travel accessible to everyone,” Bynum said. “Whether it be for work or vacation, flying should be safe and reliable. I’m ecstatic that over $8 million will go to Roberts Field airport in Redmond to provide Oregonians with the quality transportation they deserve. I’ll always fight to bring big wins home to Oregon’s Fifth.”

Breakdown of project funding includes:

Roberts Field, Redmond - $8.38 million

Hobby Field, Creswell - $448,000

Mulino State Airport, Mulino - $336,500

Roseburg Regional Airport, Roseburg - $300,000

Ashland Municipal/Sumner Parker Field, Ashland - $159,000

Condon State Pauling Field, Condon - $76,000

