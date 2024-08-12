Washington Based Company Shutting Down 2G

Washington-based company and cellphone provider juggernaut T-Mobile is gearing up for the long-anticipated shutdown of its 2G network, with support scheduled to end next month. This decision aligns with other major carriers to make the switch. Companies like AT&T and Verizon phased out their 2G services in 2017 and 2020.

T-Mobile Plan

Originally, T-Mobile planned to terminate 2G support in April, but the company has since postponed that deadline. As the shutdown approaches, T-Mobile will begin dismantling its 2G infrastructure, leading to a reduction in network capacity and coverage.

Nokia 3310

Let’s be real here: if you are on 2G, you really are in need of a new phone. A 2G phone is the Nokia 3310, or that classic candy bar phone. Now looking back, that was definitely a simpler time living with a phone like that. Not getting constant updates from stuff you don’t care about, work emails following you everywhere, and the ability to only need to charge it a couple of times a week. I can see the appeal of wanting to hold on to that.

Incentives

If you're still relying on a 2G device, it's time to consider an upgrade, though. T-Mobile is offering incentives such as waiving SIM card fees and providing access to affordable 4G-capable phones.

Functionality

Given the outdated security associated with 2G technology, upgrading to a newer device not only enhances functionality but also improves safety. As the shutdown date nears, now is probably a good time to make the switch.