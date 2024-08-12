Washington Fish And Wildlife Approves Key Conservation

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission convened in Olympia from August 8 to 10, 2024, to address a range of critical issues impacting wildlife management and conservation.

During the session, the Commission approved several important items on its agenda. Notably, they sanctioned the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's (WDFW) legislative requests for the 2025 session, as well as the operating and capital budget proposals for 2025-27. This approval is a crucial step in securing funding and legislative support for future conservation and management efforts.

Wenas Wildlife Area

The Commission also reviewed and approved several land transactions aimed at enhancing conservation efforts. These included the acquisition of 150 acres at the Wenas Wildlife Area, 11 acres at the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Yakima County, and a conservation easement covering 67 acres in the Mount St. Helens Wildlife Area at Moss Cave in Skamania County. These transactions are expected to bolster habitat protection and support biodiversity in these areas.

Get our free mobile app

Grays Harbor Salmon Management Policy

Policy discussions were a significant component of the meeting. Updates were provided on the Grays Harbor Salmon Management Policy (C-3621) and coastal Dungeness crab policies. The Commission also deliberated on new rules regarding trapping and beaver relocation, and reviewed the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) with a focus on species of greatest conservation need.