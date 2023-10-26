OR & WA Bureau of Land Management Needs Advisory Nominations

Portland, OR — The Bureau of Land Management announced that it is seeking public nominations for six advisory councils in Oregon and Washington. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations to address public land management issues across the northwest, from the San Juan Islands to Steens Mountain. The BLM maintains advisory councils chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act. Each advisory council consists of 10- to 15-members from diverse interests in local communities.

“Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals,” said Don Manuszewski, BLM Oregon-Washington Deputy State Director for Communications. “And they enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands.

“Our goal for these nominations is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible,” Manuszewski continued.

Advisory councils help the BLM gain expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on land use planning, environmental issues, fire management, recreation, noxious weed management, grazing, and wild horse and burro management. They support the Bureau’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the advisory councils. Nominees must be residents of the state where the council has jurisdiction. Applications will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the advisory council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

For more information about serving on an advisory council and available positions, please contact the applicable BLM representative below:

Oregon

John Day-snake RAC

Southeast Oregon RAC

Steens Mountain Advisory Council

Western Oregon RAC

Washington

Eastern Washington Resource Advisory Council

San Juan Islands National Monument Advisory Committee

The BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until November 24, 2023, as published in the federal register notices. More information about the advisory councils are available here.

Source: Bureau of Land Management OR & WA