NW Hop Stocks Up From 2021

Hop stocks held by growers, dealers and brewers on September 1st increased 9% year-over-year. According to NASS, stocks earlier this month totaled 139 million pounds, a notable increase from the 128 million pounds reported September 1st, 2021. Stocks held at dealer and grower locations totaled 110 million pounds, with the remaining 29 million pounds being held by brewers.

