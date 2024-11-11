Northwest Processors Awarded Mcap Funding

Local meat processing plants across the county will work to expand capacity, and improve efficiencies thanks to recent investments via the USDA.

“USDA's local meat capacity grant program, or we call it local MCap," said Department of Ag’s Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffitt. "It provides targeted program assistance for small scale projects to increase production through the purchase and installation of equipment."

Moffitt said the latest award set will provide over $20 billion to 26 projects. And she noted the funds can be used for a variety of needs.

“Montana Premium Processing Cooperative is going to provide critical support and regional employment opportunities using this funding through local MCap," she said. "The cooperative will boost their production capacity by 225% and invest in new equipment such as hoist vacuum sealers, bandsaw and steel containers which will enhance both their production capacity but also their efficiency and quality control as well.”

Northwest winners include:

Meating Place, LLC in Hillsboro, OR

Oxford Packing, LLC in Downey, ID

Island Grown Farmer’s Cooperative in Burlington, WA

Click Here for a complete list of winners.

Click Here to learn more about the MCap program.

