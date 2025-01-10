Newhouse Encouraged About Trump 2.0

Once again, efforts are underway to remove the Snake River dams. Officials in the state of Washington as well as the Federal level say the dams must be removed to help salmon migration numbers as well as the overall environment. Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse said over the past four years of the Biden Administration, the dams have been in the crosshairs, despite the many benefits they bring the region.

“And that will change come January 20. And I want to put into place things that can help preserve these important pieces of infrastructure on the Snake River, as well as the Columbia River," Newhouse said. "And this administration will be helpful at doing. So that makes me very optimistic on that particular front.”

That’s not the only reason Newhouse is optimistic for farm country moving forward. He said he’s looking forward to the Trump Administration addressing the issues the face the U.S. economy as a whole, which will benefit farm country.

“To get the economy back to where what we saw four years ago, it was literally on fire before the pandemic hit, we were breaking records and employment was good, our exports were good, we had a lot of things pointing in a positive direction throughout the country in all sections of the economy, and we need to work hard on getting that back.”

Newhouse will also serve on the House Ag Committee during the first two years of this Trump Administration.

