It’s WAugust in Washington

SEATTLE — Raise your glass because the month-long celebration of Washington wine is back. Washington Wine Month’s vibrant evolution to “WAugust” returns August 1.

Designed to emphasize the unique offerings of Washington wine and reflect the energetic vibes of summer, WAugust unites wine connoisseurs, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike in a statewide tribute to the Washington wine industry. WAugust celebrates the farmers, vintners, and more than 1,050 wineries that make Washington a renowned wine hub with special purchase deals, events, and promotions at wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, grocery stores, and backyards across the state.

“Washington Wine Month is for discovering new wines, meeting the makers, and experiencing the unparalleled bounty of Washington,” said Kristina Kelley, Executive Director of the Washington State Wine Commission. “WAugust embodies the heart of our industry and celebrates the coming together of passionate people, the welcoming of newcomers, and the shared experiences that elevate Washington’s wine scene to new heights.”

WAugust’s bright bold messaging will be on display in stores and across social media through user generated content. The campaign will utilize the Map My WA Wine app audience to invite #WAwine enthusiasts to participate in the celebration and use the app to plan a wine tasting experience.

Wineries, restaurants, and retailers across the state have signed on as partners to utilize toolkits and assets to elevate their marketing efforts and spread the WAugust message. Visit WAugust.com to learn about events in your area and follow along with @wa_state_wine on social media using the hashtags #WAwine and #WAugust.

Source: Washington State Wine Commission