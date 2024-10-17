HPAI Confirmed In Southern Washington Poultry Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza this year in a commercial poultry operation. The WSDA says a commercial farm in Franklin County reported high numbers of sudden deaths in chickens on Friday, October 11th. In addition, other birds at the farm were lethargic and showing additional signs of the illness.

The Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories tested samples from the farm confirming HPAI. State officials quarantined the affected premises to prevent the spread of disease. Poultry products from the flock will not enter the food supply system.

With 47 flocks (45 domestic and two commercial) infected since 2022 in Washington, WSDA Avian Health Program Lead and Commercial flock liaison, Dr. Dana Dobbs urges bird owners, commercial and domestic, to continue their dedication to enhanced biosecurity efforts especially with increasing detections in migrating waterfowl.

After a commercial detection

State and federal animal health officials monitor flocks within a 10-kilometer area around the infected site for HPAI symptoms. Commercial flocks in that zone are required to monitor flock health very closely, with regular surveillance testing. They must also request permits from WSDA to move safe products out of or into the zone. Domestic flock owners in a control area are encouraged to self-report any illness or dead losses of their birds to WSDA using the online surveillance self-reporting tool.

What can the public do?

If a flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, use the new online reporting tool or call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056. Birds that have already died should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange for sampling.

Sick or dead wild birds should not be touched or moved and can be reported using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

