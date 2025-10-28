Price At The Pump: Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Diesel Holding

Oil prices continue to creep lower, pushing fuel prices down.

According to AAA, Washington’s price for a gallon of gasoline fell seven cents to the past week to $4.34 a gallon. Oregon’s price showed the biggest drop over the past week, sliding 8 cents to below $4 a gallon. Meanwhile, Idaho’s gas price fell a little more modestly down 5 cents this week, but the state is reporting the lowest fuel price in the Northwest at $3.39 per gallon.

Oil Prices Moving Lower To Start The Week

These lower gas prices are thanks to oil prices that continue to hold in the upper 50 to lower 60 dollar per barrel range. Both West Texas Crude and Brent reported gains over the past week, but were trading lower in early Tuesday action. West Texas was trading down to $60 per barrel Tuesday morning, while Brent had slipped to below $65 per barrel.

Diesel Prices Not Following Suit

Despite oil prices, and gasoline prices moving lower, the same can't be said about Northwest diesel prices. According to AAA, over the past week, diesel prices slipped two cents in Washington, while prices in both Oregon and Idaho moved lower by three cents..

