Oregon Governor Addresses Carbon Emission Reduction

Western states are working on joint efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek says states and Tribes must work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She addressed a Western Governors Association workgroup in Portland, "Decarbonizing the West."

Oregon's goal is to reduce carbon emissions 45 percent by 2035. Kotek says the transition can happen while creating jobs.

"Our region's climate goals and national federal efforts can aid in diversifying revenue streams and identifying new, value-added opportunities for ag workers, farmers, ranchers and forest owners across the west."

The federal government has declared Oregon, Washington, and Montana a hydrogen production hub. Kotek urged states and local communities to work together to meet the challenge. "We cannot advance this work if we work in silos. States and sovereign Tribal nations all have a vested interest in prioritizing decarbonization."

The "Decarbonizing the West" initiative examines various decarbonization strategies and technologies can reduce the effect of carbon emissions on the environment, while also positioning the western United States as a leader in innovation. An initiative report is planned for release in summer 2024.

