Fall Prescribed Burns Set For Central Washington

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has a host of prescribed scheduled for the central portion of the state this fall. WDFW plans to treat 300 acres on the L.T. Murray Unit of the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area, that's about 15 miles west of Ellensburg. In addition, WDFW, Chelan County, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are planning to treat 36 acres with prescribed fire in the Stemilt Basin in the Colockum Wildlife Area.

Prescribed Burns Have Many Benefits

WDFW says prescribed fires reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires and improve habitat for wildlife.

The Department added on WDFW-managed wildlife areas, there is special emphasis on improving ecosystems that support wildlife while improving recreational opportunities.

WDFW conducts prescribed fires during conditions that favor low intensity burning, such as in the spring and fall, and are carefully planned and conducted under specific wind, temperature, and humidity conditions. This makes burning safer while improving wildlife habitat, improving ecosystem health, and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

“Fire rejuvenates important native grass and brush favored by deer and elk, as well as small mammals and bird species, while providing improved ecosystem health and resiliency, reduced wildfire intensity, and improved access for recreational users,” said Matt Eberlein, Prescribed Fire Program Manager with WDFW.

WDFW Will Monitor All Burns

In addition, WDFW staff said they continuously monitor prescribed fires, assess air quality, and take steps to reduce smoke impacts on nearby communities. Signs are posted in advance of all prescribed fires to inform wildlife area visitors of planned burns.

All burns are weather-dependent and will not occur if conditions are not optimal for safe and effective prescribed fires.

