Kennewick, WA — The Kennewick Fire Department is currently on-scene battling a brush fire in Columbia Park. Due to the ongoing efforts to control the blaze, Columbia Park Trail is closed between N Edison St and N Columbia Center Blvd.

Avoid the Area

Authorities are urging residents and commuters to avoid the area until further notice to ensure their safety and allow emergency personnel to work without obstruction.

COLUMBIA PARK BRUSH FIRE Kennewick PD loading... COLUMBIA PARK BRUSH FIRE 2

Updates

A large quantity of smoke is visible across the Tri-Cities. For those with breathing issues, it's advised to avoid the smoke by remaining inside if your area is effected. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.