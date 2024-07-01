Get ready for an unforgettable evening of thrilling demolition derby action and spectacular fireworks at the Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway Annual July 3rd Demolition Derby and Fireworks Extravaganza! This highly anticipated event is just around the corner, and tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out!

Event Details:

Date: July 3rd

Gates Open: 3 PM

Location: Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID

Fun Activities and Games:

Join us on the track from 3 PM to 6 PM for an array of fun-filled activities and games, including:

Face painting

Display vehicles

Live music

Corn hole

Food vendors

Opening Ceremony:

The opening ceremony will commence promptly at 6 PM, setting the stage for an evening of high-energy entertainment.

Important Information:

Food and Drinks: Outside food and drinks are not permitted, except for unopened bottles of water and small snacks for children.

Accessibility: A golf cart will be available to assist disabled guests to the top of the grandstands. Guests in wheelchairs can sit at the top of the grandstands behind the fence and will only need a general admission ticket for that area.

Get our free mobile app

Ticket Information:

TICKETS ARE LIMITED! Over the past five years, this event has sold out before the gates even opened. Be sure to secure your tickets to guarantee your spot at this event.

Get Your Tickets Here