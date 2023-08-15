BLM Horse Gather in Oregon

VALE, OR – Around Aug. 21, 2023, the Bureau of Land Management will begin a helicopter gather of wild horses within and immediately adjacent to the Hog Creek Herd Management Area (HMA). The HMA is located in northern Malheur County just west of Harper, Ore.

“We are protecting the welfare of the horses within Hog Creek HMA by bringing the herd population back to acceptable numbers,” said Jonah Blustain, BLM Malheur Field Office Manager. “We need to ensure the rangeland in the HMA is healthy to sustain the horses as well as local wildlife.”

There are approximately 66 wild horses in the HMA. The Appropriate Management Level for this area is 30-50 horses, which is the number of horses the range can sustainably support in combination with other animals and resource uses. The gather is expected to last two days, though the exact start and end dates will be determined by the contractor’s availability.

Animals gathered from the range will be transported to the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Hines, Ore. About 30 horses will be selected for return to the range after the gather. Horses not selected for return will be prepared for adoption or sale into private care or long-term holding.

The media and public are allowed to observe the gather. Viewing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no more than 15 viewers allowed per day. For more information regarding viewing, contact BLM Vale District Public Affairs Specialist Larisa Bogardus at lbogardus@blm.gov or 541-523-1407.

The supporting National Environmental Policy Act documents for this gather are available on the BLM’s ePlanning web site at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/84323/510. For more information about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.

The Wild-Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 provides the BLM with direction to protect and oversee wild horses and burros on public lands. The BLM works to balance a thriving ecological system to supports healthy horses and rangelands. These rangelands provide adequate habitat, forage, and water for horses, wildlife like the Greater Sage-grouse, and livestock.

Source: Bureau of Land Management