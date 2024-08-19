Almost One-Quarter of Farmers Don’t Have Internet Access

According to the U.S. Census, American producers saw moderate improvement in internet access from 2017 to 2022.

Across rural America, the percentage of farm operations or operator residences with internet access increased from 75.4% in 2017 to 78.7% in 2022. While many of the southeastern states still lag behind the U.S. average, most of them had significant increases in producers’ internet access over that period.

There are still a surprising number of producers, at 21.3%, who don’t have access to the internet. This is important for government agencies and universities to understand and make sure that the information they provide is available to all producers. Many of the available options for internet access aren’t adequate for accessing precision agriculture in rural America.

An FCC task force recommends a minimum performance of 100 megabits per second for downloading and 20 megabits per second for uploading to support precision agriculture.

