Food of Washington State: The Must Trys and the One of a Kinds

I love food.

I'll just go ahead and throw that out there. Food is my love language, and I am ok, with that.

Now, I don't like cooking as much as I like eating, but I don't feel like I'm alone in that.

Funny story:

I was once dating someone and decided that I would cook for him!

"Hey babe, don't worry about dinner tonight, I got us covered!"

*Calls My Mom Immediately: "Mom, I need the recipe to your Beef Stroganoff, I'm trying to impress my date!"

Mom- "Honey, it's just the recipe on the back of the McCormick seasoning packet..."

To understand my disappointment, you had to have been there. I will say, I felt like my life was a lie, I thought it was a secret recipe of sorts. Nope.

Where are some great places to get some yummy food in Washington State?

