Food of Washington State: The Must Trys and the One of a Kinds
I love food.
I'll just go ahead and throw that out there. Food is my love language, and I am ok, with that.
Now, I don't like cooking as much as I like eating, but I don't feel like I'm alone in that.
Funny story:
I was once dating someone and decided that I would cook for him!
"Hey babe, don't worry about dinner tonight, I got us covered!"
*Calls My Mom Immediately: "Mom, I need the recipe to your Beef Stroganoff, I'm trying to impress my date!"
Mom- "Honey, it's just the recipe on the back of the McCormick seasoning packet..."
To understand my disappointment, you had to have been there. I will say, I felt like my life was a lie, I thought it was a secret recipe of sorts. Nope.
Where are some great places to get some yummy food in Washington State?
Maybe you want to celebrate something, Washington's got your back my friend!
I love a good burger and fries, luckily for us, we can even get a themed restaurant in!
a favorite of mine on the 50's themed list is the 59er Diner, some of the best milkshakes and malts you'll ever have!
Maybe you want a savory steak? Try one of these places!
It really doesn't matter what town or restaurant you visit in Washington State, you will find something to satisfy that craving, and you can be rest assured that you will leave FULL.
