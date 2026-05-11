If you have Zapp’s or Dirty brand potato chips at home, check the label before eating them. Utz Quality Foods is recalling several popular products nationwide due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The issue stems from dry milk powder used in some seasonings, supplied by a company that also recalled its product. No one has gotten sick so far, but Utz is acting quickly "out of an abundance of caution" to keep people safe.

The recall covers six flavors across two of Utz’s best-known brands:

Zapp’s : Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar, and Big Cheezy (in different bag sizes).

: Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar, and Big Cheezy (in different bag sizes). Dirty Chips: Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion (only 2-ounce bags).

All recalled bags have “best-by” dates in July or August 2026. If you find these at home, Utz Quality Foods to request a refund or ask questions. The number is 1-877-423-0149. . If you find these at home, the FDA says not to eat them. You can contactto request a refund or ask questions. The number is 1-877-423-0149.

What to Watch For:

Salmonella can cause symptoms like fever, nausea, and stomach pain. Most healthy people recover on their own, but it can be more serious for young children or older adults.

If you live in Washington and enjoy these chips for lunch or at a barbecue, take a moment to check your pantry. You can see batch codes and packaging photos on the FDA’s official website

For more details or to request a refund

Utz customer care at 1-877-423-0149. Callat 1-877-423-0149. The FDA website also has photos of the affected products. Stay safe and check those batch codes!

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