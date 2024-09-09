Homicide in Wapato

Tragedy struck the quiet town of Wapato in the early hours Friday night (September 6th), when deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident with gunshots fired in the 100 block of Mellis Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began administering lifesaving measures, the victim later succumbed to her injuries.

Victim

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Heather Renee England of Yakima, following an autopsy performed earlier today (September 9th).

Authorities Searching for Suspect in Fatal Domestic Violence Incident

Authorities have named 45-year-old Gianni Philip Alaimo, also from Yakima, as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting. Alaimo was last seen driving a white 2018 Cadillac XTS, though the vehicle was found later in the day on Friday. His whereabouts remain unknown, and law enforcement is urging the public for any information regarding his location.

Reward

Yakima County deputies, alongside detectives, have been actively pursuing leads and Crime Stoppers tips in an effort to bring Alaimo to justice. Crime Stoppers of Yakima is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Contact

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bazan at Gilbert.Bazan@co.yakima.wa.us, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.