Washington Fire Crews Cannot Contain Ruby Fire

Growth : Red flag conditions last weekend led to slow fire growth, adding ~100 acres.

Helicopter Support : Water drops on the fire’s western and eastern edges (north of Panther Creek) from Diablo Lake.

Air Quality : Minimal smoke with good air quality throughout the day.

Trail Closures : Panther Creek, Thunder Creek, and Happy Creek trails are closed for fire suppression staging.

Visitor Caution : Use extra caution on State Route 20 (SR20) near Diablo Lake due to firefighting operations.