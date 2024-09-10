Washington Fire Crews Cannot Contain Ruby Fire
Ruby Fire Quick Facts
- Size: 1,300 acres
- Location: North Cascades National Park, Ruby Mountain, Diablo, Washington
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning/Natural
- Start Date: August 9, 2024
- Personnel: 61
- Fire Info: 360-208-8096
- Inciweb: Ruby Fire Inciweb
- Email: 2024.Ruby@firenet.gov
Current Status
- Growth: Red flag conditions last weekend led to slow fire growth, adding ~100 acres.
- Helicopter Support: Water drops on the fire’s western and eastern edges (north of Panther Creek) from Diablo Lake.
- Air Quality: Minimal smoke with good air quality throughout the day.
- Trail Closures: Panther Creek, Thunder Creek, and Happy Creek trails are closed for fire suppression staging.
- Visitor Caution: Use extra caution on State Route 20 (SR20) near Diablo Lake due to firefighting operations.
- Lake & Campground Closures: Thunder Arm of Diablo Lake and Colonial Creek South Campground are closed.
Planned Actions
- Helicopter Operations: Fire managers will continue using helicopters for water drops as needed.
- Firefighter Focus: Protect critical infrastructure (campgrounds, SR20, trails, backcountry camps) and prepare for potential fire growth.
- Fire Suppression: Full suppression tactics with a focus on safety and effective results.
Weather Forecast
- Tuesday: Increased onshore flow, cloud cover, and good humidity recoveries.
- Wednesday: A 10-20% chance of showers with a slight possibility of wetting rain in the fire area.
Closures
- Closed Areas: Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch, Thunder Arm (south of Diablo Lake), Happy Creek Trail, and area trails and camps.
- Closure Info: Fire Closures
Smoke & Air Quality
- Air Quality: Forecasted to be GOOD on Tuesday and Wednsday.
- Air Quality Info: AirNow
Restrictions
- Burning Restrictions: No campfires, wood, briquettes, or fuel ignition in fire pits, fire pans, or BBQ grills in North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Areas.
Drone Restrictions
- No Drones: Flying drones can jeopardize firefighting efforts and is prohibited in North Cascades National Park.
Cooperating Agencies & Tribes
- National Park Service, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, Seattle City Light, Whatcom County, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Dept. of Transportation, Washington DNR.
