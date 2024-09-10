Washington Fire Crews Cannot Contain Ruby Fire

Washington Fire Crews Cannot Contain Ruby Fire

Ruby Fire Quick Facts 

  • Size: 1,300 acres 
  • Location: North Cascades National Park, Ruby Mountain, Diablo, Washington 
  • Containment: 0% 
  • Cause: Lightning/Natural 
  • Start Date: August 9, 2024 
  • Personnel: 61 
  • Fire Info: 360-208-8096 
  • Inciweb: Ruby Fire Inciweb 
  • Email: 2024.Ruby@firenet.gov 
Ruby Fire

 

Current Status 

  • Growth: Red flag conditions last weekend led to slow fire growth, adding ~100 acres. 
  • Helicopter Support: Water drops on the fire’s western and eastern edges (north of Panther Creek) from Diablo Lake. 
  • Air Quality: Minimal smoke with good air quality throughout the day. 
  • Trail Closures: Panther Creek, Thunder Creek, and Happy Creek trails are closed for fire suppression staging. 
  • Visitor Caution: Use extra caution on State Route 20 (SR20) near Diablo Lake due to firefighting operations. 
  • Lake & Campground Closures: Thunder Arm of Diablo Lake and Colonial Creek South Campground are closed. 

Planned Actions 

  • Helicopter Operations: Fire managers will continue using helicopters for water drops as needed. 
  • Firefighter Focus: Protect critical infrastructure (campgrounds, SR20, trails, backcountry camps) and prepare for potential fire growth. 
  • Fire Suppression: Full suppression tactics with a focus on safety and effective results. 
Ruby Fire

Weather Forecast 

  • Tuesday: Increased onshore flow, cloud cover, and good humidity recoveries. 
  • Wednesday: A 10-20% chance of showers with a slight possibility of wetting rain in the fire area. 

Closures 

  • Closed Areas: Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch, Thunder Arm (south of Diablo Lake), Happy Creek Trail, and area trails and camps. 
  • Closure Info: Fire Closures 
Ruby Fire

Smoke & Air Quality 

  • Air Quality: Forecasted to be GOOD on Tuesday and Wednsday. 

Restrictions 

  • Burning Restrictions: No campfires, wood, briquettes, or fuel ignition in fire pits, fire pans, or BBQ grills in North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Areas. 
Ruby Fire

Drone Restrictions 

  • No Drones: Flying drones can jeopardize firefighting efforts and is prohibited in North Cascades National Park. 

Cooperating Agencies & Tribes 

  • National Park Service, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, Seattle City Light, Whatcom County, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Dept. of Transportation, Washington DNR. 

 

