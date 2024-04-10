The Toughest Colleges to Get into in the Northwest

February normally marks the time college applicants normally find out if they’ve been accepted.

The University of Washington, traditionally with the lowest admission rate in the state (admitting 46% in 2017) got knocked off by another school, which I admit I haven't heard of until today.

Scroll down to find out who.



We list the most difficult schools in the Pacific Northwest in each state alphabetically

Idaho: The College of Idaho

The College of Idaho CREDIT: The College of Idaho (via Facebook) loading...

The College of Idaho recently replaced Northwest Nazarene University as the toughest school, in Idaho, to gain acceptance. It was founded in 1891 at a Presbyterian church in Caldwell, Idaho.

As of 2023, it was the 178th hardest college in America to get into. The 131-year-old school with an enrollment of just over 1,000, had an acceptance rate of 48%. Annual net cost to attend in 2023: $21,343. The SAT range of students getting into the College of Idaho was 1050-1240.

Montana: University of Montana - Western

University of Montana Western CREDIT: University of Montana Western (via Facebook) loading...

Rocky Mountain College most recently held the title of hardest school to get into - in Montana. UMW in Dillon, Montana admitted 52% of its applicants in 2023. Back in 1893, the Montana State Normal School was founded to train teachers following other states' education models.

During the 20th century, the school incorporated four-year programs in other fields. In 2000, Its name changed - to the University of Montana-Western. SAT range: 890-1120.

Oregon: Reed College



Reed College CREDIT: Reed College (via Facebook) loading...

Located Southeast of Downtown Portland, Reed College is a small school with a 42% admission rate (The 108th hardest college to get into in America.) The net cost to attend Reed is $33,980. Reed does not place a strong emphasis on letter grades. There also isn’t an honor roll or dean's list here. SAT range: 1320-1520

Washington: DigiPen Institute of Technology

DigiPen Institute of Technology CREDIT: DigiPen Institute of Technology (via Facebook) loading...

Knocking off the University of Washington, as the hardest in-state college to get into - DigiPen Institute of Technology only admitted 38% of its applicants in 2023. The tech college, based in Redmond is in the shadow of Microsoft’s world campus. In addition to its Redmond campus - it also has classrooms in Singapore and Spain. DigiPen offers undergrad programs, in music, sound design, and computer science in a real-time interactive simulation. The net price in 2023 to attend here was $36,832. SAT range was listed as 1140 to 1340.

INFO: Stacker, US News & World Report

OPPORTUNITIES: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs in Wenatchee That Don’t Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Wenatchee that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker